Should You Wrap Aluminium Foil on Your Door Handle? Experts Reveal the Truth
A viral hack claims wrapping aluminium foil around your door handle can improve home security. But does it actually work? Here's the truth behind the trend, what experts say, and whether it's worth trying.
Aluminum Foil Door Handle Hack
Home security tips often go viral on social media. The latest one involves wrapping aluminium foil on your door handle at night. The idea is that the crinkling sound will alert you if someone tries to get in. But how effective is this viral trick really? Let's find out.
Wrapping aluminium foil on a door handle
The logic is simple. Before sleeping, you wrap the door handle completely with foil. If an intruder tries to turn the handle, the foil will either crinkle or tear, possibly making a noise and waking you up. If you see the foil damaged in the morning, it's a sign someone tried to break in, or so the theory goes.
What do the experts say?
Security experts say this is not a foolproof security measure at all. It's not a scientifically proven method, nor is it recommended by the police. They clarify it can only act as a temporary warning sign. If someone turns the handle very slowly or uses another way to break in, this foil trick is useless. Experts argue that relying only on this is unsafe. It's worth noting that its most common and practical use is actually to protect handles from paint during house painting.
What is the real way to secure a home?
To properly secure your home, it's better to use proven methods instead of viral tricks. Installing high-quality deadbolt locks, CCTV cameras, or video doorbells provides real security. Also, it's important to keep your front lights on at night and regularly check your window and door locks.
This is the reality
So, while information shared on social media can be interesting, you shouldn't believe everything blindly. The aluminium foil trick might offer a small clue at best, but it's no replacement for technology like CCTV. The reality is that strong locks and modern security systems are what will give your home real protection.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.