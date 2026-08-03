Security experts say this is not a foolproof security measure at all. It's not a scientifically proven method, nor is it recommended by the police. They clarify it can only act as a temporary warning sign. If someone turns the handle very slowly or uses another way to break in, this foil trick is useless. Experts argue that relying only on this is unsafe. It's worth noting that its most common and practical use is actually to protect handles from paint during house painting.