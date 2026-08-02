For the best taste, don't fry the boondi until it's too crispy; keep it soft. Getting the one-string consistency of the sugar syrup is very important. Frying the cashews and raisins in ghee adds great aroma and flavour. Adding a little sugar candy also helps mimic the Tirupati-style taste.

Disclaimer: This is not the original Srivari Laddu recipe from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. It's just a 'Tirupati Laddu style' recipe you can try at home.