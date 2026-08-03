3 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Chennai Love Story's 10-day collections.

So, how much did the movie collect in 10 days? The team had already announced that it crossed ₹50 crore two days ago. Collections picked up again on Saturday and Sunday. Surprisingly, Sunday's earnings were double that of the weekdays. According to the Sacnilk site, the film has collected ₹44.58 crore so far. It raked in a massive ₹2.51 crore on Sunday in India alone. The total India gross is ₹37.88 crore, with a net of ₹33 crore. It also earned ₹6.70 crore overseas. This brings the film's total share to about ₹23 crore.