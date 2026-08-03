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Chennai Love Story Roars Back on Sunday With Impressive Collection Surge Across Theatres
Chennai Love Story witnessed a remarkable Sunday surge at the box office, with collections nearly doubling from the previous day. Check out the latest day-wise earnings, weekend performance, and what is driving the film's strong momentum.
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Chennai Love Story is entertaining audiences in theatres.
It's tough for simple love stories to get attention these days, especially with bold romantic films being the trend. But Kiran Abbavaram broke the mould with a fresh, feel-good emotional love story. He stars in 'Chennai Love Story' opposite Sri Gouri Priya. Ravi Namburi directed the film, with a story by Sai Rajesh. SKN and Sai Rajesh produced it. The film released two weeks ago on July 24 and has been getting positive reviews from all corners.
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Kiran Abbavaram and Gouri Priya's acting is a highlight.
'Chennai Love Story' presents a fresh love story in a completely new way. You can say the screenplay does its magic. The story, told from the heroine's point of view, lets Sri Gouri Priya shine. Her performance is a major highlight. Kiran Abbavaram is equally brilliant. He nails the emotional scenes and expressions, proving his mettle as an actor. While the first half is amazing, the second half slows down a bit. If that was balanced, the film would have been on another level.
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Chennai Love Story's 10-day collections.
So, how much did the movie collect in 10 days? The team had already announced that it crossed ₹50 crore two days ago. Collections picked up again on Saturday and Sunday. Surprisingly, Sunday's earnings were double that of the weekdays. According to the Sacnilk site, the film has collected ₹44.58 crore so far. It raked in a massive ₹2.51 crore on Sunday in India alone. The total India gross is ₹37.88 crore, with a net of ₹33 crore. It also earned ₹6.70 crore overseas. This brings the film's total share to about ₹23 crore.
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The highest grosser in Kiran Abbavaram's career.
The budget for 'Chennai Love Story' was reportedly ₹30 crore, with its theatrical business valued at ₹16 crore. This means the film has already passed its break-even point and is now running in profits. It's expected to perform well this week too and could earn another five to six crores. All in all, this film is set to become the biggest blockbuster of Kiran Abbavaram's career.
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