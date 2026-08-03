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Why Is Everyone Talking About Keerthy Suresh's Rs 1 Crore Item Song? Here's the Truth Behind the Buzz
Rumours claim Keerthy Suresh earned ₹1 crore for a 4-minute item song, sparking widespread discussion online. Here's the real story behind the viral claim, what has been reported, and the facts fans should know.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Keerthy Suresh's new move
Keerthy Suresh is bagging some amazing offers in the South. She is already starring as a heroine in several films, including 'Rowdy Janardhana' with Vijay Deverakonda and a movie with Anil Ravipudi. It's now a trend for top heroines to do item songs. Recently, Shruti Haasan did one in 'Peddi', and before that, Samantha rocked it in 'Pushpa'.
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Image Credit : Keerthy Suresh/ Instagram
Huge craze among family audiences
It's a big deal that Keerthy Suresh has said yes to an item song. Even though she has appeared in glamorous roles, she has mostly acted in films that connect with family audiences. She has a massive craze among them, so her decision to do an item song is quite unexpected.
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Image Credit : our own
Item song in The Paradise
Natural Star Nani is the hero of the upcoming film 'The Paradise', directed by Srikanth Odela. Keerthy Suresh has agreed to do an item song in this movie. The two already worked together in the hit film 'Dasara', and maybe that's why she agreed. As soon as the news broke, people started speculating about her fee.
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Image Credit : our own
₹1 crore for 4 minutes?
The song's shoot is already complete. Rumours were flying that Keerthy charged a whopping ₹1 crore for the four-minute song. However, sources say 'The Paradise' film unit has clarified that there's no truth to these rumours. They didn't reveal her actual fee but confirmed she didn't take ₹1 crore.
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Image Credit : our own
Folk-style song
However, reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh was paid a very good amount for the song. Anirudh is composing the music for this film, and it seems the item song is designed in a folk style, which should be interesting to watch.
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