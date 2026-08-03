Tired of Standing While Traveling? This Foldable Chair Is a Total Game-Changer
Whether you're waiting in long queues or traveling on crowded buses and trains, this foldable stool provides a quick and comfortable seating solution. Find out why it's becoming a must-have travel accessory.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
Strong and Sturdy Build
They've built this stool with high-quality polypropylene (PP), making it stronger than regular models. The company claims it can handle a massive 400 kg load! Its fish-scale design and strong locking system add stability, while 12 anti-slip silicone pads at the bottom prevent it from sliding. You can find it on Amazon for just ₹533.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
Adjustable Height for Everyone
This stool offers 12 different height levels. You can adjust it from a tiny 3 inches to a full 20.3 inches high. This makes it perfect for everyone, from kids to adults. Plus, its seat is wider than most folding stools, so you get extra comfort.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
Opens in a Second with a Safety Lock
Thanks to its triple stainless steel spring system, you can open or fold this stool in just one second. It also has an extra safety lock. This feature prevents the stool from accidentally collapsing while you're using it, giving you complete peace of mind.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
Useful for Many Needs
You can use this folding stool almost anywhere. Take it camping, fishing, gardening, or to a BBQ party. It's also super useful for trekking, waiting at live events, or in long queues at bus, metro, or railway stations. Even for home repairs or picnics, it's a handy companion.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
Lightweight and Easy to Carry
The stool comes with both a carry handle and a shoulder strap, so you can easily take it with you. You can even tuck the strap away when you're using the stool. Made from polypropylene (PP), it weighs only about 1.6 kg. It's a great choice for frequent travellers or anyone looking for a strong, portable seat.
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