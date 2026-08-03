5 5 Image Credit : Amazon.in

Lightweight and Easy to Carry

The stool comes with both a carry handle and a shoulder strap, so you can easily take it with you. You can even tuck the strap away when you're using the stool. Made from polypropylene (PP), it weighs only about 1.6 kg. It's a great choice for frequent travellers or anyone looking for a strong, portable seat.