Gardening Tips: Mint to Coriander, 5 Easy Herbs You Can Grow at Home
Want to grow some herbs in your home garden? Worry not; today we bring you 5 herb ideas that you can plant in your home to elevate your gardening practices.
Herby gardening!
Who doesn't want cute saplings at home with herby goodness? If you too love gardening and want to elevate your skills, then you must plant these five herbs you can easily grow at home.
Mint
Very easy; grows fast and spreads wide. Mint only needs 4 hours of sun and moist soil. Add it to freshen up your drink or add some herby-goodness to your meal.
Coriander
Dhaniya prefers cooler morning sun or partial shade. Easy to grow and develops fast from seeds.
Basil
Who does not need a fresh garnish of basil on their pizza and pasta? This plant loves direct sunlight and well-drained soil.
Curry Leaves
Grows great in deep pots on sunny balconies. This plant requires full sun and moderate watering. If you are a true Indian, then you need coriander in your meals.
Fenugreek
Fenugreek is excellent for health. Fenugreek is ready in 2 to 3 weeks from sowing seeds.
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