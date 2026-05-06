Haunted Places: India's Spookiest Spots That Will Give You The Chills
Are you a fan of adventure and spooky stories? Well, India has plenty of places famous for their mysterious goings-on. The tales linked to these spots are so terrifying, people think twice before visiting them alone, even in broad daylight.
Bhangarh Fort
People say Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan is India's most haunted place. The ASI even bans entry after sunset. A local legend talks about a magician's dark curse. Visitors often report hearing strange voices and ghostly footsteps echoing among the roofless, ruined stone buildings.
Kuldhara Village
The Paliwal Brahmins of Kuldhara village in Rajasthan left everything and fled overnight. They were escaping a tyrannical minister. The story goes that they cursed the land, saying no one would ever be able to live there again. Today, it remains a collection of haunted ruins.
READ MORE: Is Your House Haunted? 5 Signs Your Home Is Under A Bad Gaze & How To Fix It
Dumas Beach, Gujarat
Dumas Beach in Gujarat has black sand and was once a Hindu burial ground. It's famous for spooky whispers and people going missing. Locals believe the wind carries the cries of troubled spirits. They say even dogs bark like crazy at empty spots on the beach.
Shaniwar Wada Fort, Pune
People believe the ghost of a young Peshwa prince haunts Shaniwar Wada Fort in Pune. His own relatives brutally murdered him. Locals say that on full moon nights, you can hear his sad cry, 'Kaka mala vachva' (Uncle, save me), echoing off the huge stone walls.
GP Block, Meerut
This run-down, two-storey building in Meerut's GP Block is famous for strange sights. People have seen four men drinking by candlelight. Others have reported seeing a woman in a red dress walk out of the house, only to vanish when they got closer.
READ MORE: Bengaluru Haunted House: Whispers of Piano Teacher’s Spirit Still Linger; Story About Murder, Mystery & Music
Dow Hill, Kurseong
Locals talk about a headless boy on the 'Death Road' in Dow Hill, Kurseong. They say he appears between Dow Hill Road and the Forest Office before vanishing into the woods. Boarding schools nearby also report hearing footsteps and laughter in empty hallways at night.
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