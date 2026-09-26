Everyone wants their home to look great during the festive season. Tenants also wish to get their rented houses painted for Dussehra and Diwali. But who actually pays the painting bill? Read on to find out the rules.

The festive season is right around the corner. Dussehra and Diwali bring a lot of house cleaning and painting work. Homeowners easily spend their own money to paint their houses. But what should tenants do? Who actually bears the painting expenses for a rented house? Is it the tenant or the landlord? We have the answers for you right here.

Who pays for the house paint?

Landlords and tenants have different responsibilities when it comes to house repairs and maintenance. You must first check your rent agreement to understand these rules.

What does the rent agreement say?

The landlord usually pays for the painting work if the rent agreement does not specifically put this burden on the tenant. Let us look at an example. The Uttar Pradesh Urban Premises Tenancy Regulation Act, 2021 clearly mentions this in its Second Schedule. It states that whitewashing walls and painting doors and windows are the landlord's duties. However, the rent agreement will always have the final say if it contains a different clause.

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Painting the house before Diwali

Imagine a family living in a rented house for many years. The wall paint naturally fades over time due to regular use. They might want a fresh coat of paint before Dussehra or Diwali. The landlord usually covers this painting cost if the paint faded naturally and the tenant did not cause any specific damage. But the tenant might have to pay if they caused specific damage or need minor repairs. You should always read the rent agreement clauses carefully before you start any painting work.

So, you must first check your rent agreement and local rules to decide who pays the painting bill for a rented house during the festivals.