Relationship tips: 5 ways you can show intimacy to your partner

Intimacy is very important for a long and happy relationship. Check out these five practices that can nurture your connections with your partner, be healthy, and help you move through conflict without misunderstanding.



A long-lasting, healthy and happy relationship depends on intimacy. A deeply emotional and physical connection is essential for intimacy in a relationship. It can be challenging to keep a relationship going when there needs to be more closeness. Feelings of isolation and bitterness can result due to a lack of connection. Your well-being also improves when you emotionally feel close to your partner. Having the support of your loved ones is essential for the recovery process. When you understand intimacy, you can support your romantic relationship and overall well-being.

Practice assertive communication: For many people, surviving their childhood was meant to be focusing on the needs of others to be connected or safe. Paying attention to your experience and identifying your needs is essential for emotional development. When you can express our needs and emotions directly to your partner, you invite connection and support our satisfaction in our relationship.

Practice intentional communication: Many of us have yet to learn how to communicate effectively. Learning practical skills such as validation, active mirroring and listening can help and support the ability to listen more deeply with more attention to our partner and avoid any conflict escalation.

Empathize: When we empathize with our partners, we create a sense of belonging with others. When we empathize, we engage with our emotional imagination to understand our partner's emotional landscape, creating greater safety and connection.

Daily deposits in your emotional bank account: The more conscious you are about daily deposits with your emotional bank account, the more you and your partner can share a positive perception of your partnership. Expressing offerings and appreciation behaviours that can make your partner feel cared for and showing physical affection are just some ways to make deposits.

