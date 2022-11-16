Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Relationship tips: 5 ways you can show intimacy to your partner

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    Intimacy is very important for a long and happy relationship. Check out these five practices that can nurture your connections with your partner, be healthy, and help you move through conflict without misunderstanding.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    A long-lasting, healthy and happy relationship depends on intimacy. A deeply emotional and physical connection is essential for intimacy in a relationship. It can be challenging to keep a relationship going when there needs to be more closeness. Feelings of isolation and bitterness can result due to a lack of connection. Your well-being also improves when you emotionally feel close to your partner. Having the support of your loved ones is essential for the recovery process. When you understand intimacy, you can support your romantic relationship and overall well-being. 

    ALSO READ: Thanksgiving dessert: Try out this delicious sweet potato pie recipe

    Image: Getty Images

    Practice assertive communication: For many people, surviving their childhood was meant to be focusing on the needs of others to be connected or safe. Paying attention to your experience and identifying your needs is essential for emotional development. When you can express our needs and emotions directly to your partner, you invite connection and support our satisfaction in our relationship.

    Image: Getty Images

    Practice intentional communication: Many of us have yet to learn how to communicate effectively. Learning practical skills such as validation, active mirroring and listening can help and support the ability to listen more deeply with more attention to our partner and avoid any conflict escalation.

    Image: Getty Images

    Empathize: When we empathize with our partners, we create a sense of belonging with others. When we empathize, we engage with our emotional imagination to understand our partner's emotional landscape, creating greater safety and connection.

    Image: Getty Images

    Daily deposits in your emotional bank account: The more conscious you are about daily deposits with your emotional bank account, the more you and your partner can share a positive perception of your partnership. Expressing offerings and appreciation behaviours that can make your partner feel cared for and showing physical affection are just some ways to make deposits.

    Image: Getty Images

    Turn towards one another: Turning towards your partner means responding and recognizing your partner's bids appropriately for attention. Turning towards your partner when they make any efforts for connection can indicate that you are invested and interested in reality and their gestures for connection.

    ALSO READ: Eggs to dried fruits, superfoods you should include in your diet during pregnancy

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thanksgiving dessert: Try out this delicious sweet potato pie recipe sur

    Thanksgiving dessert: Try out this delicious sweet potato pie recipe

    Not just diet, these factors are important too for weight loss drb

    Not just diet, these factors are important too for weight loss

    Heres how to stick to your workout regime during winters sur

    Here's how to stick to your workout regime during winters

    Daily Horoscope for November 16 2022 Taurus Virgo Aquarius Pisces Scorpio Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2022: Beneficial day for Taurus, Virgo; Pisces, Aquarius be careful

    Numerology Prediction for November 16 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details RBA

    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details

    The story behind Elon Musk rehiring sacked employees who never worked at Twitter gcw

    The story behind Elon Musk ‘rehiring’ sacked employees who never worked at Twitter

    Special Explained Why India at the helm of G20 is a historic moment

    Explained: Why India at the helm of G20 is a historic moment

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP kidnapped our Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, claims AAP - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP kidnapped our Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, claims AAP

    India's presidency in 2023 will focus on bridging the digital divide: PM Modi at G20 Summit AJR

    India's presidency in 2023 will focus on bridging digital divide: PM Modi at G20 Summit

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon