Eggs to dried fruits, superfoods you should include in your diet during pregnancy

When you are pregnant, what you eat becomes even more critical since you need enough nutrients for two. You should include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and healthy fats. Read on to find out their benefits.

What you eat becomes more important when pregnant, as you need a lot of nutrition to help your baby grow and maintain health. It is essential to include a variety of fruits, vegetables, protein-rich foods, whole grains and low-fat dairy items in your diet. Your intake of beverages and food that are high in saturated fat, sodium, and sugar. Here are some foods that you must eat during pregnancy.

Egg: Eggs are nutritious, low-cost, and are also easy to prepare. Whether they are scrambled, fried, boiled, or served as an omelette. They are high in vitamins, proteins, calcium, and minerals. Choline is found in eggs and is also a source of methyl groups that are needed for metabolism, and it is an important nutrient for the development of the fetus.

Whole grains: Whole grains are rich in nutrients and fibre, such as vitamin E, iron, folic acid, selenium, Vitamin B and magnesium. Replace white bread with whole grain one and include spelt, barley, oats and buckwheat in your pregnancy diet.

Dried fruits: They are easy to carry around and are filled with nutrients. Try to eat dried fruit without any sugar added to them. Depending on the dried fruit you choose, you can add more antioxidants, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals to your diet.

