    Eggs to dried fruits, superfoods you should include in your diet during pregnancy

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    When you are pregnant, what you eat becomes even more critical since you need enough nutrients for two. You should include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and healthy fats. Read on to find out their benefits. 

    Image: Getty Images

    What you eat becomes more important when pregnant, as you need a lot of nutrition to help your baby grow and maintain health. It is essential to include a variety of fruits, vegetables, protein-rich foods, whole grains and low-fat dairy items in your diet. Your intake of beverages and food that are high in saturated fat, sodium, and sugar. Here are some foods that you must eat during pregnancy.

    Image: Getty Images

    Egg: Eggs are nutritious, low-cost, and are also easy to prepare. Whether they are scrambled, fried, boiled, or served as an omelette. They are high in vitamins, proteins, calcium, and minerals. Choline is found in eggs and is also a source of methyl groups that are needed for metabolism, and it is an important nutrient for the development of the fetus.

    Image: Getty Images

    Whole grains: Whole grains are rich in nutrients and fibre, such as vitamin E, iron, folic acid, selenium, Vitamin B and magnesium. Replace white bread with whole grain one and include spelt, barley, oats and buckwheat in your pregnancy diet.

    Image: Getty Images

    Dried fruits: They are easy to carry around and are filled with nutrients. Try to eat dried fruit without any sugar added to them. Depending on the dried fruit you choose, you can add more antioxidants, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals to your diet.

    Image: Getty Images

    Image: Getty Images

    Diary products: Your diet during pregnancy should be high in calcium and protein. Dairy products such as plain cheese, yoghurt, and paneer can quickly meet this requirement. They have two types of high-quality protein known as whey and casein. Greek yoghurt is high in calcium and protein, which can help lower the risk of preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, vaginal infections, and allergies during pregnancy.

     

