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Still Tired After Sleep? 7 Reasons Your Full Night’s Rest Isn’t Working For You Anymore
Ever wondered why you feel so tired even after sleeping for hours? The thing is, just sleeping isn't enough. You need good, quality sleep to really beat the fatigue. Here are a few things you should definitely pay attention to.
Not getting good sleep
Stress
Excessive caffeine use
Drinking too much caffeine can seriously disrupt your sleep cycle. You should definitely avoid drinks like coffee and tea right before you plan to go to bed.
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Changes in blood sugar
Nutritional deficiencies
A lack of important nutrients like iron, magnesium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 can cause chronic fatigue. This constant tiredness, in turn, makes it harder to get good quality sleep.
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