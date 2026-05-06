Concerned about future heart health? New research links inconsistent sleep schedules in midlife to a higher risk of heart attack and stroke. Find out why a regular bedtime is crucial.

A recent study suggests that varying sleep schedules during midlife might raise the risk of serious heart issues later in life. Researchers from the University of Oulu discovered that inconsistent bedtime routines might be connected to a greater likelihood of major cardiovascular events. This risk is most noticeable for people who sleep less than eight hours each night.

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Poorer Heart Health

The research, published in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders, found a clear association between irregular sleep patterns and heart health. People who had both short sleep duration and very variable bedtimes were roughly twice as likely to develop serious heart-related problems compared to those with more consistent routines.

Notably, waking up at different times did not show the same strong connection to heart issues. The study focused on major cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes, which usually require professional medical attention.

Expert Insight

The study was led by postdoctoral researcher Laura Nauha, who noted that previous research had already linked irregular sleep patterns to heart risks. However, this study was among the first to examine bedtime, wake-up time, and overall sleep timing individually to understand their specific effects on heart health.

The findings suggest that consistent bedtime may be especially important, as it reflects the stability of a person’s daily routine.

Tracking Sleep

To collect accurate data, researchers used activity monitors to track how long participants stayed in bed and when they slept. This method provided a detailed view of their sleep habits. The results strongly pointed to bedtime regularity as a key factor that could influence heart health over time.

Daily Sleep Routine

The research followed 3,231 people born in Northern Finland in 1966. Their sleep patterns were recorded over one week when they were 46 years old. Their health was then monitored for over a decade using medical records. This long-term study helped researchers understand how midlife behaviours can impact future health outcomes.

The study suggests that maintaining a regular bedtime could be a simple yet significant step in protecting heart health. Since daily routines are something most people can manage, keeping consistent sleep patterns may play an important role in reducing the risk of serious cardiovascular problems later in life.