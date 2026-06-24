Is your bathroom looking a bit dull and boring? Want to add a touch of class without much effort? Here are 5 low-maintenance plants that will not only survive but thrive in your bathroom's low light and humidity, giving it a premium, hotel-like feel.

If you want to give your bathroom a classy, hotel-like look without spending a lot of money, indoor plants are your best bet. Some plants are perfectly suited to the low-light, low-maintenance, high-humidity conditions of a bathroom. They don't just make the space look fresh and attractive; natural greenery can completely change the room's vibe. Let's look at 5 low-maintenance plants that can seriously upgrade your bathroom's style.



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Snake Plant

The Snake Plant is a fantastic choice for anyone who doesn't have much time to care for plants. It grows well even in low light and you don't need to water it very often. Its long, straight leaves give the bathroom a modern and premium look. It fits perfectly in both small and large bathrooms.

Pothos (Money Plant)

Pothos, or as we commonly call it, the Money Plant, looks incredibly attractive with its hanging vines. You can place it in a hanging pot or on a shelf, making your bathroom's interior look even more stylish. It thrives in a humid environment and stays green and lush even in low light.

Peace Lily

If you want a bit of floral beauty along with the greenery in your bathroom, the Peace Lily is a great option. This plant loves humidity and grows well even with limited natural light. Its white flowers and dark green leaves give the bathroom a clean and elegant look.

ZZ Plant

The ZZ Plant looks extremely premium because of its shiny, dark green leaves. It needs very little water and care. Even if your bathroom has limited natural light, this plant can survive easily. Its sleek leaves go brilliantly with a minimalist interior design.

Spider Plant

The Spider Plant is a fast-growing and very easy-to-care-for plant. Its cascading, fountain-like leaves give the bathroom a fresh and natural feel. It grows well in a humid environment and can make even a small bathroom look stylish and lively.