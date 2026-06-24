According to Vastu Shastra, there are some strict rules about the colours you use in your puja room. Using the wrong colour cloth, for instance, could bring problems for your family.

In Hindu homes, the puja room or 'devghar' is the most sacred spot. According to Vastu Shastra, everything in this space is connected to the flow of positive energy. This is why the colour of the cloth used for the deities is so important, as it can have a positive impact on your entire home. Vastu has some clear rules about this. Let's find out more.

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Avoid Black Cloth in the Puja Room

Vastu Shastra strictly advises against using black-coloured cloths in the puja room. The colour black is seen as a symbol of negativity and mourning. Because of this, you should avoid using black cloth for the idols of gods and goddesses. You should also not use black-coloured fabric for any decorations in the puja area.

Auspicious Colours

So, which colours are good? You can use yellow, white, saffron, red, and pink cloths in the puja room. Yellow is considered a symbol of knowledge and prosperity, while white represents peace and purity. For worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, yellow or red cloths are considered especially lucky. These colours help create a positive atmosphere in the house.

Should You Choose Cloth Colour Based on the Deity?

Yes, different colours are considered auspicious for different deities. For Lord Ganesha, red or saffron is a good choice. For Lord Shiva, white is preferred, and for Goddess Durga, red cloth is considered the most auspicious. When you perform puja, always use clean, cotton cloths. Make sure to avoid using torn or old cloths in the puja room.

Other Things to Keep in Mind

Always keep your puja room clean and well-organised. You should not store broken idols, wilted flowers, or old puja materials in this sacred space. A clean puja room helps increase the flow of positive energy.



(DISCLAIMER: This article is only for providing information to our readers. Asianet News Marathi does not make any claims or support the views expressed. We recommend consulting an expert in the field for specific advice.)