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Are Bluetooth Earbuds Safe? Here's What Health Experts Say

Here are some tips for using your earbuds safely. Take breaks: Avoid wearing earbuds for many hours at a stretch. Make sure to take regular breaks. Use wired headphones: If you are listening to music or are in long meetings at home or office, using wired headphones is a better option. Don't sleep with them: Please stop the habit of sleeping with your earbuds on. It's bad for your ear health and also not great from a radiation point of view. Overall, there's no need to panic about wireless earbuds, but it's always best to use them carefully.