Earbud Safety: Do Wireless Earbuds Cause Brain Cancer? Here's What WHO Says
Wireless earbuds give out low-level radiofrequency radiation, but this is well within international safety limits. We look at what the World Health Organization's studies say about these gadgets causing serious health issues.
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Are Bluetooth Earbuds Safe? Here's What Health Experts Say
In today's digital world, wireless earbuds have become a part of our daily life. We use them while travelling, working out, or during office calls because they are convenient and look stylish. But many people worry if the radiation from these devices can affect the brain. Let's see what science actually says about this.
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Are Bluetooth Earbuds Safe? Here's What Health Experts Say
Wireless earbuds use Bluetooth technology to function. These devices emit low-level radiofrequency (RF) waves while working. On the other hand, wired headphones send signals through a cable, so they don't produce any such radiation. The main thing to note is that the amount of radiation from earbuds is much lower than the limits set by international safety standards.
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Are Bluetooth Earbuds Safe? Here's What Health Experts Say
So what do science and research say? The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classify radiofrequency radiation as 'Possibly Carcinogenic - Group 2B'. This simply means there is limited proof right now that it is harmful. Studies on long-term use are still going on, but no study has conclusively proven that earbuds directly cause brain cancer or other major diseases.
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Are Bluetooth Earbuds Safe? Here's What Health Experts Say
For regular use, experts don't consider wireless earbuds dangerous. The radiation they give out is actually less than the radiation from our smartphones. Still, it's always a smart idea to take a few simple precautions for your own safety.
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Image Credit : Flipkart website
Are Bluetooth Earbuds Safe? Here's What Health Experts Say
Here are some tips for using your earbuds safely. Take breaks: Avoid wearing earbuds for many hours at a stretch. Make sure to take regular breaks. Use wired headphones: If you are listening to music or are in long meetings at home or office, using wired headphones is a better option. Don't sleep with them: Please stop the habit of sleeping with your earbuds on. It's bad for your ear health and also not great from a radiation point of view. Overall, there's no need to panic about wireless earbuds, but it's always best to use them carefully.
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