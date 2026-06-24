Wondering which Indian city is the easiest on your pocket? A new survey ranks major cities by cost of living, and you'll be surprised to find out which metro is the most affordable.

Over the last 20 years, India's cities have changed like anything. We've seen metro networks spreading everywhere, startup hubs popping up, smart infrastructure projects, and a growing middle class that's changing the way we live. But with more than 4,000 cities and towns across India, choosing the right place to settle down can be a real challenge.

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This article gives you a quick look at the best cities to live in India, based on a survey by 100acress.com. It considers all the things that matter in daily life — safety, quality of education, and job opportunities. We also break down the cost of living in each city to figure out which places offer the best balance between affordability and quality of life.

Bangalore: Home to over 15,000 startups and global giants like Google, Amazon, and Infosys, Bangalore is rightly called India's IT hub. It's also one of the best cities for young professionals to live in.

Cost for one person: ₹48,000 (Source: livingcost.org)

Cost for a family: ₹1 lakh

Pune: Pune is a popular choice for students, professionals, and families. It has a booming education sector, pleasant weather, and growing opportunities in IT and manufacturing.

Monthly cost for one person: Roughly ₹47,000

Cost for a family: A little over ₹1 lakh

Hyderabad: Among the best cities to live in India, Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing. Its Hi-Tech City is a major draw, with big names like Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon having offices there.

Cost for one person: ₹42,000

Cost for a family: ₹1.30 lakh

Chennai: Known as the 'Detroit of India', Chennai rewards its long-term residents with solid infrastructure, a strong cultural scene, and one of South India's most stable economies.

Cost of living: Around ₹39,000

Family's cost of living: Around ₹95,000

Mumbai: Even though it's expensive, any list of India's best cities has to include Mumbai. The country's financial capital offers unique career opportunities, a lively multicultural environment, and world-class infrastructure, making it a magnet for professionals, entrepreneurs, and dreamers.

Cost of living for one person: ₹68,000

Cost per family: Around ₹1.5 lakh

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad is one of India's fastest-growing cities and a rising contender for the 'most liveable' tag. Its thriving business environment, excellent roads, and the GIFT City financial hub make it a city ready for the future.

Cost of living for one person: ₹41,000

Cost per family: Around ₹97,000

Kolkata: Kolkata is probably the most underrated city on this list. Even though it's a massive metro, it offers the lowest cost of living among all the major cities in India.