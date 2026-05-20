Sleepless Nights: Wide Awake? Fix It With 5 Simple Tricks For Better Rest Tonight!
Feeling super sleepy all day, but the minute you hit the bed, your eyes are wide open? This is the story of almost 8 out of 10 people today. Here are 5 awesome, all-natural tips to get a good night's sleep, no pills or phone scrolling needed!
Can't sleep? Get out of bed!
Say 'I will not sleep'!
This is a cool psychology trick. The more you think 'I need to sleep,' the more your brain stays alert. Instead, try this: keep your eyes wide open and tell yourself, 'I will stay awake for the next 10 minutes.' Your brain will get tired, and you'll doze off before you even know it!
ALSO READ: Better Sleep Techniques: Do This Simple 5-Minute Habit for Deep, Peaceful Sleep
'4-7-8' Breathing Exercise
No to 'Nylon' clothes!
Many of us wear nylon or polyester clothes to bed. These fabrics trap body heat and make you feel hot and uncomfortable, which ruins your sleep. Always wear loose, 100% cotton clothes. When your body is cool, your brain automatically releases the sleep hormone, melatonin.
ALSO READ: Getting Less Than Seven Hours of Sleep May Shorten Your Lifespan, Study Finds
Write down tomorrow's plan!
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