Ramadan 2026: Skip the Parlor! Try These 5 Face Packs for Instant Glow
If you want glowing skin for Eid 2026 without visiting a salon, try using natural face packs at home. During Ramadan, these five easy DIY face packs can nourish and brighten your skin.
As Eid nears, every girl wants a natural, healthy glow. Get radiant skin at home without the parlor using these easy, effective face packs. Let's check out 5 great options.
Gram Flour and Turmeric Face Pack
Gram flour deep cleans the skin, while turmeric's anti-bacterial properties help reduce blemishes. Mix with milk or rose water to make a paste and apply for 15 minutes. Using this face pack twice a week brightens the complexion.
Sandalwood and Rose Water
Sandalwood cools the skin and helps reduce tanning. Mix with rose water to create a smooth paste and apply to the face. Regular use makes the skin look fresh and bright.
Coffee and Milk Face Pack
Coffee exfoliates the skin to remove dead cells, while milk nourishes it. Mix both, apply for 10-15 minutes, and wash off by gently scrubbing. This instantly freshens up the face.
Yogurt and Honey Face Pack
Yogurt moisturizes the skin, and honey provides a natural glow. Mix both, apply to the face, and wash off after 20 minutes. This pack is especially good for dry and dull skin.
Aloe Vera and Vitamin E
Mix a Vitamin E capsule into aloe vera gel and gently massage. This pack hydrates the skin, making it soft and glowing. You can apply it at night and wash it off after 15-20 minutes.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.