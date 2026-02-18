Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting in India: Roza Dates, Sehri and Iftar Timings Explained
Ramadan 2026 in India: Ramadan 2026 in India is expected to begin after the crescent moon sighting on February 18. Here is a clear, date-wise Sehri and Iftar timetable from February 19 to March 20, along with what the month truly signifies
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting and Expected Start Date
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, begins only after the crescent moon is sighted. In India, the moon is expected to be visible on the evening of February 18, 2026, between approximately 6:15 pm and 6:45 pm IST, depending on weather and visibility conditions.
If the crescent is sighted that evening, the first Roza (fast) will be observed on Thursday, February 19, 2026. If not, the month of Sha’ban will complete 30 days, and Ramadan will begin on February 20. The official confirmation traditionally comes from local moon sighting committees and religious authorities.
Why Ramadan Holds Deep Spiritual Meaning
Ramadan is regarded as the holiest month in Islam. It is a time of fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayer, charity, reflection and self-discipline. Fasting is not limited to abstaining from food and drink; it also involves controlling speech, behavior and negative habits.
Muslims observe five daily prayers (Namaz), read the Quran, and often perform additional night prayers known as Taraweeh. The month encourages gratitude, empathy for the less fortunate and a conscious spiritual reset.
Ramadan 2026 Sehri and Iftar Timetable (India)
Below is the date-wise Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (sunset breaking of fast) schedule from February 19 to March 20, 2026:
February 19, 2026 – Sehri 05:36 AM – Iftar 06:15 PM
February 20, 2026 – Sehri 05:35 AM – Iftar 06:16 PM
February 21, 2026 – Sehri 05:35 AM – Iftar 06:17 PM
February 22, 2026 – Sehri 05:34 AM – Iftar 06:17 PM
February 23, 2026 – Sehri 05:33 AM – Iftar 06:18 PM
February 24, 2026 – Sehri 05:32 AM – Iftar 06:19 PM
February 25, 2026 – Sehri 05:31 AM – Iftar 06:19 PM
February 26, 2026 – Sehri 05:30 AM – Iftar 06:20 PM
February 27, 2026 – Sehri 05:29 AM – Iftar 06:21 PM
February 28, 2026 – Sehri 05:28 AM – Iftar 06:21 PM
March 1, 2026 – Sehri 05:27 AM – Iftar 06:22 PM
March 2, 2026 – Sehri 05:26 AM – Iftar 06:23 PM
March 3, 2026 – Sehri 05:25 AM – Iftar 06:23 PM
March 4, 2026 – Sehri 05:24 AM – Iftar 06:24 PM
March 5, 2026 – Sehri 05:23 AM – Iftar 06:25 PM
March 6, 2026 – Sehri 05:22 AM – Iftar 06:25 PM
March 7, 2026 – Sehri 05:21 AM – Iftar 06:26 PM
March 8, 2026 – Sehri 05:20 AM – Iftar 06:26 PM
March 9, 2026 – Sehri 05:19 AM – Iftar 06:27 PM
March 10, 2026 – Sehri 05:18 AM – Iftar 06:28 PM
March 11, 2026 – Sehri 05:17 AM – Iftar 06:28 PM
March 12, 2026 – Sehri 05:15 AM – Iftar 06:29 PM
March 13, 2026 – Sehri 05:14 AM – Iftar 06:29 PM
March 14, 2026 – Sehri 05:13 AM – Iftar 06:30 PM
March 15, 2026 – Sehri 05:12 AM – Iftar 06:31 PM
March 16, 2026 – Sehri 05:11 AM – Iftar 06:31 PM
March 17, 2026 – Sehri 05:10 AM – Iftar 06:32 PM
March 18, 2026 – Sehri 05:08 AM – Iftar 06:32 PM
March 19, 2026 – Sehri 05:07 AM – Iftar 06:33 PM
March 20, 2026 – Sehri 05:06 AM – Iftar 06:33 PM
Note: Timings may vary slightly depending on city and local sunset schedules.
What Sehri Really Means During Ramadan
Sehri, also known as Suhoor, is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the Fajr prayer and before fasting begins. It takes place in the quiet hours of the early morning. Families wake up before sunrise to eat and hydrate.
The meal is usually simple and nourishing. It may include fruits, bread, rice, eggs, yogurt, oats or protein-rich dishes along with plenty of water. The focus is not indulgence but preparation for the long hours of fasting ahead.
Understanding the Ritual of Iftar
Iftar marks the moment the fast is broken at sunset. The fast is traditionally opened with dates and water, following the practice of Prophet Muhammad. This is followed by a fuller meal that varies by region and household.
In India, Iftar spreads often include fruits, pakoras, samosas, haleem, salads and home-cooked dishes. More than the food, Iftar is about togetherness. It is a shared pause after a day of restraint.
Daily Life During Ramadan
Ramadan gradually reshapes routine. Sleep cycles shift. Workdays are structured around prayer times. Evenings often extend late into the night with Taraweeh prayers at mosques. Markets come alive after sunset, and communities gather more frequently.
Despite the physical demands of fasting, many describe the month as spiritually energising. There is a conscious effort to be patient, generous and mindful in everyday interactions.
The Closing Days and What Follows
Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the next crescent moon. The final days are particularly significant, as they include Laylat al-Qadr, believed to be the Night of Power, when prayers are considered especially powerful.
The month concludes with Eid al-Fitr, marked by communal prayers, charity (Zakat al-Fitr), festive meals and visits with family and friends. It is both a celebration and a farewell to a month of discipline and reflection.
