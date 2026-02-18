Sehri, also known as Suhoor, is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the Fajr prayer and before fasting begins. It takes place in the quiet hours of the early morning. Families wake up before sunrise to eat and hydrate.

The meal is usually simple and nourishing. It may include fruits, bread, rice, eggs, yogurt, oats or protein-rich dishes along with plenty of water. The focus is not indulgence but preparation for the long hours of fasting ahead.

Understanding the Ritual of Iftar

Iftar marks the moment the fast is broken at sunset. The fast is traditionally opened with dates and water, following the practice of Prophet Muhammad. This is followed by a fuller meal that varies by region and household.

In India, Iftar spreads often include fruits, pakoras, samosas, haleem, salads and home-cooked dishes. More than the food, Iftar is about togetherness. It is a shared pause after a day of restraint.

Daily Life During Ramadan

Ramadan gradually reshapes routine. Sleep cycles shift. Workdays are structured around prayer times. Evenings often extend late into the night with Taraweeh prayers at mosques. Markets come alive after sunset, and communities gather more frequently.

Despite the physical demands of fasting, many describe the month as spiritually energising. There is a conscious effort to be patient, generous and mindful in everyday interactions.

The Closing Days and What Follows

Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the next crescent moon. The final days are particularly significant, as they include Laylat al-Qadr, believed to be the Night of Power, when prayers are considered especially powerful.

The month concludes with Eid al-Fitr, marked by communal prayers, charity (Zakat al-Fitr), festive meals and visits with family and friends. It is both a celebration and a farewell to a month of discipline and reflection.