Why Dates Are Important During Ramadan Fasting and Breaking

Lifestyle
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to break his fast with dates, so it is considered an Islamic tradition and Sunnah.
Dates contain natural sugars (glucose, fructose), which quickly replenish the energy lost during fasting.
Eating dates on an empty stomach gradually activates the digestive system and does not put sudden pressure on the stomach.
Dates contain fiber, iron, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins, which keep the body healthy.
Taking dates with water helps to hydrate the body and prevents dehydration.
Dates are rich in natural antioxidants, which help in removing toxins from the body and strengthening the immune system.
