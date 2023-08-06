Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Quitting Binge eating: 7 promising ways to leave this unhealthy habit

    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    Explore effective strategies for overcoming binge eating. From mindful eating to seeking professional help, discover seven ways to break free from the cycle of overeating and regain control of your well-being. by Leona Merlin Antony

    article_image1

    Image: Pexels

    A complex and frequently distressing eating problem called binge eating is characterized by devouring a lot of food quickly and feeling out of control. In addition to having an adverse effect on one's physical health, this struggle also has an emotional impact and can cause emotions of guilt, shame, and frustration. There are several methods and approaches that can assist people in regaining control over their relationship with food and cultivating a better mindset, despite the fact that the road to recovery may appear overwhelming.

    article_image2

    Image: Pexels

    1. Identify Triggers

    Determine the factors that cause episodes of binge eating. These triggers may be situational, emotional, or environmental. When you've identified them, you may start tackling the underlying issues.

    article_image3

    Image: Pexels

    2. Practice Mindful Eating

    By paying attention to your hunger and fullness cues throughout meals, you can practice mindfulness. To lessen the likelihood of overeating, eat mindfully, and slowly, and enjoy each bite. 

    article_image4

    Image: Pexels

    3. Balanced Nutrition

    Eat a balanced, diversified diet that contains foods from all the food categories. Extreme limits should be avoided because they may cause binge eating. Making sure your body gets the nutrients it needs can help you control your eating habits.

    article_image5

    Image: Pexels

    4. Embrace Emotional Awareness

    Instead of using food as a coping mechanism for emotions, choose healthier alternatives. To control stress and emotional triggers, try writing, meditation, or exercise.

    article_image6

    Image: Pexels

    5. Plan Regular Meals and Snacks

    Establish a regular eating plan that includes well-balanced meals and snacks. Plan regular meals and snacks. Extreme hunger, which frequently results in overeating, can be avoided with consistency in eating.

    article_image7

    Image: Pexels

    6. Seek Professional Assistance

    If binge eating becomes a recurring problem, think about consulting a therapist or a member of the medical community. Other treatment modalities, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), can offer powerful skills for controlling binge.

