Simple and Effective Tips to Clean Hardened Oil Spills From Kitchen Floors
Struggling to clean hardened oil spills on your kitchen floor? Learn simple and effective home cleaning hacks that help remove stubborn oil stains easily, ensuring a grease-free, spotless floor without excessive scrubbing.
Tips to clean oil
While cooking in the kitchen, small mistakes can happen. Sometimes, oil spills on the kitchen platform and the tiles below. Cleaning up that spilled oil isn't that easy. Many people try to wipe it with paper or a cloth, but that doesn't clean it up completely. However, you can easily remove these oil stains using some simple tips. Let's see what those tips are.
Clean with salt
If oil spills on your kitchen counter or the tiles below, you don't need to worry. All you need is some salt from your home. Sprinkle powdered salt on the spilled oil. Let it sit for a while. Then, clean up the salt on top of the oil using a cloth or tissue paper. This way, you can completely remove the oil along with the salt.
Baking Soda
After using salt, sprinkling some baking soda on the area will completely absorb the oil and remove any leftover smell and stains.
Vinegar
After cleaning with salt, mix a little vinegar with water, spray it, and wipe. The tiles will shine again.
Lemon Juice
Applying lemon juice on oil stains works as a degreaser (oil remover). It also leaves a fresh smell after cleaning.
Clean up the oil spill immediately
If you don't have salt, you can get the same result by using regular all-purpose flour or any flour. It will absorb the oil immediately, making it easy to wipe up. It's best to take action as soon as the oil spills. If you wait too long, the stains will harden and become difficult to clean.
