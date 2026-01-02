No Space? No Problem! Nerve to Peperomia-5 Indoor Plants Transform Any Room
Small Indoor Plants for home: Don't have much space at home but love plants? Why not choose something that's stylish and takes up less space? Check out this list of small indoor plants that will make your job easier.
Small Indoor Plants for Home
Plants beautify homes but need space. If you have space constraints, this article is for you. Here are 5 easy-care plants for small spaces to enhance your room's beauty.
Hoya Wayetii Plant
This plant adds a unique touch with its shiny, eye-catching leaves and fragrant flowers. A great choice for any home.
Features
- Low water needs
- Prefers low light
- Price: ₹199-399
Baby's Tears
Perfect for a kid's room, this moss-like plant is a great addition. It also makes for a lovely gift.
Features
- Keep soil moist
- Prefers indirect light
- Price: ₹99-200
Zebra Plant
This small succulent, also called Haworthia, has white-striped leaves. It's low-maintenance and prefers indirect sun. Price: ₹150.
Nerve Plant
A must-have for modern, stylish small spaces. This unique plant has striking red-veined leaves.
Features-
- Water every 3-4 days
- Low light is fine
- Loves humidity
- Price: ₹100-200
Peperomia Plant
This unique small plant has thick, fleshy leaves and is great for tables. Available in many colors. Water every 7-10 days. Price: ₹80-200.
