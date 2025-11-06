Kitchen Tips: Idli batter not fermenting? Super tips to ferment it in just one hour
Here you can find amazing tips to easily ferment idli and dosa batter in just one hour.
How To Ferment Idli Dosa Batter In One Hour
In Tamil Nadu, idli and dosa are staples. Fermented batter is great for gut health. But what if you're late? These emergency tips will help you ferment batter quickly.
Pressure Cooker Method
Pour batter into a container, add salt, and mix. Heat a pressure cooker, place the batter inside, and close it with the whistle on. Heat on low for 5 mins, then turn it off. Wait one hour.
Choosing Vessels
To store batter, use earthen pots or stainless steel vessels instead of plastic. They help the batter ferment properly. Storing batter in steel vessels is a good practice.
Placing Near the Stove
Add rock salt, 1/2 tsp yogurt, 1/4 tsp sugar, and 1/4 tsp lemon juice to the batter. Mix well. Cover it tightly and place it near a warm stove to ferment in about 1 hour.
Use these quick methods only for emergencies. Natural fermentation, which takes 4-7 hours, is always better for your gut health. Plan ahead for the best results.