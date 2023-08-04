Problematic Smartphone use: How to overcome this addiction

Struggling with Problematic Smartphone Use (PSU)? Discover practical strategies to break free from digital dependency and regain control over your smartphone usage. Overcome the negative impacts on mental health and well-being with these effective tips. by Leona Merlin Antony

In an age dominated by advanced technology, smartphones have seamlessly woven themselves into the fabric of our lives, offering unprecedented convenience and connectivity. Yet, amidst this digital evolution, a concerning phenomenon has emerged – Problematic Smartphone Use (PSU). As these devices become extensions of ourselves, PSU raises questions about the delicate balance between their benefits and their potential to engender negative consequences.

1. Understanding PSU PSU is the term for excessive and compulsive smartphone use that disrupts daily life, interpersonal relationships, and productivity. It may cause symptoms like social disengagement, anxiety, and disturbed sleep cycles.

2. Usage Boundaries Set clear limits for your smartphone use. Establish set times for monitoring social media and texts, and set aside areas that are phone-free, such as before bed or during meals. It would also be wise to buy a device which can lock away your phones and can be opened only for emergencies.

3. Digital Detox Schedule frequent "digital detox" days when you avoid using your phone and other electronics. Spend time with loved ones, indulge in hobbies, or engage in outdoor activities without being distracted by screens. Make it a habit not to use your device while talking with people directly.

4. Productivity Apps Ironically, smartphones may help with the problem. Set objectives and monitor your progress toward lowering your smartphone usage by using productivity tools to monitor and control your screen time. Some mobile phones even have built-in facilities to activate the productivity and focus features.

5. Tech-free Bed time To get better sleep, establish a nightly ritual without technology. At least an hour before night, refrain from using your phone because the blue light it emits can interfere with your sleep cycle. The radiation waves emitted by your phone can badly affect your circadian rhythm, thereby your overall health.

6. Seek Support Don't be afraid to ask for help if you find it difficult to conquer PSU alone. For advice and support, speak with your friends, family, or mental health specialists.