Pohela Boishakh, also known as Poila Baisakh or Noboborsho, marks the first day of the Bengali calendar. In 2026, it will be widely celebrated on April 14, though some regions may observe it on April 15 based on local calendar variations.

The festival traces its origins to the Mughal era, when the Bengali calendar was adjusted to align with agricultural cycles and tax collection. Over time, it evolved beyond administration into a deeply cultural celebration. Today, it represents unity, heritage, and a shared Bengali identity across regions like West Bengal, Bangladesh, and global Bengali communities.