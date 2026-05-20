Silver Tax: Buying Jewellery Or Coins? Here’s Your Complete Guide To Tax Rules
This article breaks down the income tax rules for different types of silver investments, like jewellery, ETFs, and funds. We explain how the tax changes based on whether it's a short-term or long-term gain.
Yes, there's tax on silver
How is physical silver taxed?
If you sell physical silver like jewellery, coins, or bars within two years of buying, the profit gets added to your income and is taxed at your slab rate. But if you sell after holding it for more than two years, a Long Term Capital Gain (LTCG) tax of 12.5% applies.
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Silver ETFs have different rules
Silver Savings Fund of Fund
Gains from Silver Savings Fund of Fund schemes are taxed just like physical silver. If you sell your units within two years, the profit is taxed at your income slab rate. If you hold them for longer, a 12.5% LTCG tax applies.
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What investors need to know
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