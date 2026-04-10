Kolkata Weather Update: How Will Poila Baisakh Weather Be Like In The City? Check Here
Kolkata Weather Update: Months of Falgun, Chaitra have passed with a mix of storms, rain, and a constant hot-and-cold tussle. The heat wasn't too bad across the state. But from now on, people in West Bengal will have to brace for some serious heat
Chaitra ends, the heat begins!
The months of Falgun and Chaitra were a mixed bag of storms, rain, and fluctuating temperatures. The heat wasn't too bad across the state. But now, the Alipore Met Office warns that residents will have to face extreme heat.
Heat will increase
The Alipore Met Office predicts that temperatures in Kolkata and most of South Bengal will shoot up by about 7 degrees Celsius within the next 3-4 days.
How will Poila Boishakh be?
The forecast from the Alipore Met Office suggests a very hot Poila Boishakh. Temperatures in Kolkata and South Bengal will start rising from Friday, while North Bengal is expecting storms and rain.
Change in weather
Starting today, Friday, the frequency of storms and rain will reduce in South Bengal. After a few days of scattered showers, the weather will be dry from Saturday to Monday. Expect a temperature increase of 5-7 degrees.
Chance of rain today
Today, there's a chance of scattered rain in East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, and South 24 Parganas, which will bring some temporary relief. However, from Sunday onwards, the heat will become unbearable in these districts.
Weather from Monday to Wednesday
The cool breeze in Kolkata and its surrounding districts will disappear from Friday. Temperatures will rise steadily, and the discomfort level will increase significantly next week in Kolkata and the Gangetic plains.
Kolkata's weather
Today, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 22.1°C, which is 3.1 degrees below normal. The maximum will be around 32°C. For Poila Boishakh, the maximum and minimum could be around 35°C and 26°C respectively. The sky might be cloudy, but there's no chance of rain.
Uncomfortable Poila Boishakh
It's not just Kolkata; the entire South Bengal will experience uncomfortable weather on Poila Boishakh. Temperatures are expected to rise in all districts, especially in the western parts of the state, as is usually the case.
North Bengal's weather
Bad weather will continue in North Bengal into next week. From Friday to Sunday, five districts can expect thunderstorms with rain, accompanied by gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.
North Bengal's weather on Monday
From Monday, storms and rain will decrease in North Bengal, and temperatures will rise. However, scattered showers might still occur. Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and West Burdwan will continue to experience hot and uncomfortable weather.
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