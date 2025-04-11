Pohela Baisakh 2025: 7 traditional dishes to make for lunch THIS day

Lifestyle
Pohela Boishakh, is celebrated with joy and feasting. Traditional dishes like fish curries, sweets, and lentils add rich flavors, making the occasion truly special and memorable
Hilsa fish cooked in mustard gravy, flavored with mustard seeds, green chilies, and mustard oil. It's a Bengali delicacy that embodies rich flavors and festive joy
A royal prawn curry cooked in coconut milk, aromatic spices, and ghee. Its creamy texture and mild sweetness make it a favorite during celebratory feasts
A simple yet flavorful dish of potatoes cooked with poppy seed paste, mustard oil, and green chilies. It’s a comforting classic with a nutty, mildly bitter taste
A slightly sweet chana dal preparation with coconut, ghee, and whole spices. It pairs perfectly with luchis (fried puffed bread) and enhances the festive spirit
A mildly bitter-sweet Bengali mixed vegetable curry with bitter gourd, drumsticks, and a creamy mustard-poppy seed base. It is served as the first course in traditional meals
A creamy, caramelized sweet yogurt made by fermenting milk and jaggery. This delicacy is a staple dessert that brings a cooling, sweet end to the festive meal
These soft spongy chhena balls boiled in sugar syrup is great for endling a bengali meal
Health tips: 10 superfoods to cleanse your liver naturally
9 Detoxifying drinks to treat Fatty Liver naturally
How Harmful Is Alcohol? New facts from recent research
10 powerful reasons to include millets in your daily diet