A simple packet of Melody toffee has suddenly become one of the most talked-about things on the internet. The famous caramel-and-chocolate candy from Parle Products shot back into the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted it to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit.

Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

The light-hearted moment quickly went viral online. Social media users connected it to the already popular “Melodi” nickname used for Modi and Meloni. Soon, memes, jokes, nostalgic posts and even stock market discussions flooded the internet.

From G20 talks to meme talks… “Melodi” is winning everywhere 😂pic.twitter.com/DBqgP54alw — 🆇 Q𝘂𝗲𝗲𝐧 (@Leo_Knock) May 20, 2026

Look there Meloni, Melodi fans are going to make a lot of lovely memes today 🥰🧿 pic.twitter.com/6IWDerC8M9 — HolyPun (@HolyPun) May 20, 2026

Who tf is shipping them now?????



Melodi is trending love story now 😭pic.twitter.com/SJdiEBtkGr — KANYE ⚡️ (@Kanye_Afreet) May 20, 2026

For many Indians, Melody is not just a candy. It is a strong childhood memory linked to school days, birthday celebrations and neighbourhood grocery shops.

Now, decades after becoming popular, Melody is once again at the centre of a nationwide conversation.

The viral Modi-Meloni video

The buzz started after a video surfaced online showing PM Modi gifting a packet of Melody candies to Giorgia Meloni.

In the clip, Meloni smiled and said, “He gifted... a very, very good toffee,” after which both leaders laughed together.

Later, Meloni shared the video on X and wrote, “Thank you for the gift.”

The internet instantly linked the moment with the already viral “#Melodi” trend, a nickname created by combining “Modi” and “Meloni”.

The two leaders are known to share a warm public rapport, and earlier the same day they had also posted photographs together, which gained massive attention online.

Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the… pic.twitter.com/df0bDYKCdU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026

Within hours, the Melody clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, collecting lakhs of views, reactions and comments.