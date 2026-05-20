How PM Modi's Melody Gift To Meloni Sparked A Viral Craze And Stock Market Rally
Melody toffee has gone viral again after PM Modi gifted a packet to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit. The playful 'Melodi' moment sparked huge social media buzz, nostalgic reactions and even a rally in Parle Industries shares.
Melody toffee becomes internet sensation again after Modi-Meloni moment
A simple packet of Melody toffee has suddenly become one of the most talked-about things on the internet. The famous caramel-and-chocolate candy from Parle Products shot back into the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted it to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit.
Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA
— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026
The light-hearted moment quickly went viral online. Social media users connected it to the already popular “Melodi” nickname used for Modi and Meloni. Soon, memes, jokes, nostalgic posts and even stock market discussions flooded the internet.
From G20 talks to meme talks… “Melodi” is winning everywhere 😂pic.twitter.com/DBqgP54alw
— 🆇 Q𝘂𝗲𝗲𝐧 (@Leo_Knock) May 20, 2026
Look there Meloni, Melodi fans are going to make a lot of lovely memes today 🥰🧿 pic.twitter.com/6IWDerC8M9
— HolyPun (@HolyPun) May 20, 2026
Who tf is shipping them now?????
Melodi is trending love story now 😭pic.twitter.com/SJdiEBtkGr
— KANYE ⚡️ (@Kanye_Afreet) May 20, 2026
For many Indians, Melody is not just a candy. It is a strong childhood memory linked to school days, birthday celebrations and neighbourhood grocery shops.
Now, decades after becoming popular, Melody is once again at the centre of a nationwide conversation.
The viral Modi-Meloni video
The buzz started after a video surfaced online showing PM Modi gifting a packet of Melody candies to Giorgia Meloni.
In the clip, Meloni smiled and said, “He gifted... a very, very good toffee,” after which both leaders laughed together.
Later, Meloni shared the video on X and wrote, “Thank you for the gift.”
The internet instantly linked the moment with the already viral “#Melodi” trend, a nickname created by combining “Modi” and “Meloni”.
The two leaders are known to share a warm public rapport, and earlier the same day they had also posted photographs together, which gained massive attention online.
Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the… pic.twitter.com/df0bDYKCdU
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026
Within hours, the Melody clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, collecting lakhs of views, reactions and comments.
Melody brings back childhood memories
For many Indians who grew up in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, Melody is deeply connected with childhood memories.
There was a time when almost every small grocery shop in India kept Melody toffees inside large glass jars placed near the counter. Children often bought them with pocket money, while schools distributed them during birthday celebrations.
The candy became famous because of its unique taste. It had a soft caramel layer outside and chocolate filling inside.
Even today, many people remember Melody not just as a sweet, but as a symbol of simpler childhood days.
The recent viral moment has brought back nostalgia for lakhs of people online.
How Melody became so popular
Melody was launched by Parle during the 1980s when the Indian candy market was growing quickly.
At that time, Cadbury’s Eclairs was already popular in the market. Melody had a somewhat similar idea, caramel on the outside and chocolate inside, but Parle wanted the candy to have its own identity.
To make Melody stand out, Parle worked with advertising agency Everest.
This led to the creation of one of India’s most famous advertising lines:
“Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?”
The answer was simple and catchy:
“Melody khao, khud jaan jao!”
The famous tagline was written by copywriter Sulekha Bajpai. Another popular line, “Melody hai chocolaty,” also became widely recognised.
The advertisements were designed to create curiosity among people. Instead of directly explaining what made Melody special, the ads encouraged viewers to try it themselves.
That strategy worked brilliantly.
Melody became part of pop culture
The Modi-Meloni moment has also brought back memories of the time when Melody advertisements became hugely popular on television across India.
In some ads, a sports coach would ask, “Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?” In others, teachers or different characters asked the same question.
Every time, the answer remained the same: “Melody khao, khud jaan jao!”
Over time, the line became part of everyday Indian pop culture.
Even after nearly 40 years, people still use the dialogue in jokes, memes and casual conversations.
The famous line also appeared in the 2019 Bollywood movie, Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, in a humorous way.
Today, social media continues to keep the slogan alive through memes and viral content.
Google searches explode after viral clip
The Modi-Meloni video did not just create memes. It also caused a huge jump in online searches related to Melody.
According to Google Trends data mentioned in reports, searches for the term 'melody chocolate' jumped by nearly 1200 percent after the video went viral.
Searches for 'parle melody' reportedly surged by around 4750 percent, while 'melody toffee' searches rose by nearly 950 percent.
This showed how quickly a viral social media moment can bring an old product back into public attention.
Many users had predicted this online immediately after the video surfaced, joking that “Melody stocks” would soon rise.
Interestingly, something very similar actually happened in the stock market.
Why Parle Industries shares suddenly jumped
Following the viral clip, shares of Parle Industries rose sharply in the stock market.
On Tuesday, the company’s shares climbed around 5 percent during intraday trading and were up nearly 7 percent over the past week.
However, there was one major misunderstanding behind the rally.
Parle Industries does not manufacture Melody toffees.
Melody is actually made by Parle Products, the famous FMCG company known for products like Parle-G, Monaco, KrackJack, Mango Bite and Poppins.
Parle Products is a privately held company and is not listed on the stock market.
Meanwhile, Parle Industries is a completely separate listed company on the BSE and has no direct connection to Melody candies.
Social media buzz influences trading
Experts say the rally appears to have happened because many retail investors and traders connected the 'Parle' name with the viral Melody moment.
This is not the first time social media trends have influenced stock prices.
In recent years, Dalal Street has seen several cases where small or low-priced stocks suddenly moved sharply because of online trends, viral videos or confusion around company names.
Such rallies are often driven by emotional buying rather than business fundamentals.
The incident simply shows how powerful social media trends have become in influencing public behaviour, brand attention and even stock market activity.
A candy that still connects generations
What makes Melody special is not just its taste. It is the emotional connection people feel with it.
Very few products remain popular across generations for nearly four decades. Melody has managed to do that through simple branding, memorable advertising and strong nostalgia.
The Modi-Meloni viral moment has now introduced the candy to a younger internet generation once again.
For older Indians, it brought back memories of childhood. For younger users, it became part of a fresh meme trend.
And after all these years, the same question continues to live on across India:
“Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?”
The answer, as always, remains unchanged:
“Melody khao, khud jaan jao!”
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