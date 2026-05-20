Gardening Tips: 5 Vegetable BFFs That Help Your Plants Thrive Naturally
Companion planting can boost vegetable growth, improve soil health, and naturally repel pests. These smart garden pairings help plants thrive together while making home gardens healthier and more productive.
Lettuce And Chive Grow Well Together
Leafy greens like lettuce benefit from partial shade created by taller vegetables nearby. The cooler growing conditions help prevent lettuce from wilting too quickly in warm weather.
Cucumbers And Radishes Help Reduce Pest Problems
Radishes can act as a protective companion crop for cucumbers by distracting common garden pests. The fast-growing radishes also help maximise garden space efficiently.
Corn And Beans Create A Balanced Duo
This traditional planting method helps each crop support the others in different ways. Corn offers support for beans, while squash spreads across the soil to retain moisture and suppress weeds.
Carrots And Onions Protect Each Other Naturally
Onions can help deter pests that usually damage carrot roots underground. In return, carrots grow without competing heavily for space, making this combination ideal for compact gardens.
Tomatoes And Basil Make The Perfect Garden Pair
Basil grows beautifully beside tomatoes and may help keep certain insects away naturally. The pairing is also known for improving the overall health and flavour of tomato plants.
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