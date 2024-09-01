Plan your September 2024 vacation: Top 7 travel destinations [SEE PICS]

September is a magical month for travel, as summer crowds thin out, and the world's most beautiful destinations begin to showcase their autumn colors or spring blossoms, depending on the hemisphere. Here are seven of the best places to visit this September:

1. Kyoto, Japan Kyoto is a breathtaking destination year-round, but September brings a unique charm. As the summer heat begins to fade, the city's temples, shrines, and gardens take on a serene atmosphere. The early signs of autumn start to appear, with the leaves slowly beginning to change colors. Don’t miss the annual Jidai Matsuri (Festival of the Ages) held at the end of September, which celebrates the city's rich history.

2. Santorini, Greece Santorini in September is a dream come true for travelers seeking the perfect blend of beautiful weather, stunning landscapes, and fewer crowds. The Aegean Sea is still warm for swimming, and the sunsets over the caldera are nothing short of spectacular. Explore the island's whitewashed villages, ancient ruins, and world-class wineries.

3. Cape Town, South Africa Spring arrives in Cape Town in September, bringing with it blooming wildflowers and pleasant temperatures. It's an ideal time for hiking Table Mountain, visiting the Cape Winelands, or spotting wildlife along the Garden Route. September also marks the start of the whale-watching season along the coast.

4. Munich, Germany September is synonymous with Oktoberfest in Munich, the world's largest beer festival. Beginning in late September, this iconic event attracts millions of visitors eager to experience Bavarian culture, food, and, of course, beer. Beyond the festivities, Munich offers beautiful parks, historic sites, and access to the stunning Bavarian Alps.

5. Patagonia, Argentina & Chile For adventure seekers, September marks the start of spring in Patagonia, with warmer temperatures and blooming flora. It's an excellent time for trekking in Torres del Paine National Park or exploring the glaciers of Los Glaciares National Park. The region's dramatic landscapes of mountains, lakes, and forests are less crowded than during the peak summer months.

6. Lisbon, Portugal Lisbon in September is a delight, with warm, sunny days perfect for exploring the city's historic neighborhoods, such as Alfama and Bairro Alto. Enjoy stunning views from the city's many miradouros (viewpoints), sample delicious pastéis de nata (custard tarts), and take a day trip to the fairytale-like Sintra. The Lisbon Fish and Flavours Festival, celebrating the city's rich seafood heritage, is also held in September.

7. Provence, France The lavender fields of Provence may have peaked in July, but September brings a quieter charm to this picturesque region. The vineyards are preparing for the grape harvest, and the markets are filled with fresh produce. Explore charming villages, such as Gordes and Roussillon, enjoy scenic drives through the countryside, and savor the region's wine and cuisine.

