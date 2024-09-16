Petrol Pump Fraud Prevention: Don't get cheated! Important tips for vehicle owners

Vehicle owners should carefully check the reading while filling fuel in their vehicles. This is because there is a possibility of vehicle owners being cheated at petrol pumps.

Vehicle owners need to fill up petrol or diesel every day. You need to be a little careful when going to petrol pumps for this. The reading should be carefully observed while filling the vehicle with fuel. This is because there is a possibility of vehicle owners being cheated at petrol pumps.

Petrol pump scams can be avoided only if you are vigilant. Otherwise, you may lose money. You can avoid scams at petrol pumps by following some precautions. It is always best to be vigilant.

Check the pump calibration before filling fuel. Check for a seal and sticker indicating it has been approved by local authorities. There may be a chance of filling less fuel than indicated on the reading. If in doubt, complain to the manager.

Note the meter reading at the pump before and after filling the fuel. Make sure that the amount of fuel delivered matches the amount shown. If the display is behaving erratically, ask to fill the fuel from another pump.

If the fuel quality is low, the mileage of the vehicle will decrease. Engine performance is also affected. One has to be very careful in knowing the quality of petrol or diesel being filled.

Sometimes petrol prices can be low at some pumps. They may offer less than nearby stations. But it is important to be careful with them. They may be trying to attract customers in fraudulent ways.

Observe the actions of the fuel filler closely. The pump should not be damaged or the meter tampered with without proper authorization. Be alert if they are engaging in suspicious behavior. Get a receipt after filling up the fuel. The receipt will be very helpful if any problem arises.

If any fraud or suspicious activity is detected at the petrol diesel filling point, immediately report it to the station management and local consumer protection agencies. Generally, if you are careful about petrol pump scams, you can avoid being cheated.

In today's environment where fuel costs are high, a lot of scams are happening at petrol pumps. So all motorists should be very careful while filling fuel.

