Leaders across the political spectrum, including President Murmu, PM Modi, and Kerala CM VD Satheesan, extended Onam greetings, calling for unity, equality, and prosperity and celebrating Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

Leaders across the political spectrum extended greetings to people on the occasion of Onam on Wednesday, with Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan calling for transcending caste and religious differences and promoting love, equality and unity.

Political Leaders Extend Onam Greetings

"Transcending the thoughts of caste and religion, may Onam, the proud national festival of all Malayalees, convey the message of love, equality, and unity. Heartfelt Onam wishes to all Malayalees around the world!" Satheesan said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings and said Onam celebrates Keralam's cultural heritage, prosperity and the spirit of inclusiveness and togetherness. "On the joyous occasion of Onam, I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone. Onam celebrates Kerala's rich cultural heritage, prosperity and, above all, the spirit of inclusiveness and togetherness that reflects the values of India. May the colours and festivities of Onam bring happiness, peace and prosperity to every home. Happy Onam!" Kharge wrote on X.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also wished people on Thiruvonam, saying, "Wishing you happiness, love, prosperity and peace this Thiruvonam day and throughout the year ahead!"

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and 'We The Leaders' movement founder K Annamalai extended greetings to Malayalis across the globe and described Onam as a symbol of unity and cultural heritage. "Heartfelt Onam greetings to all our Malayali brothers and sisters across the globe. May this festival, a symbol of unity and cultural heritage, bring joy, prosperity, health, and peace into our homes. Onam greetings. Heartfelt Onam greetings to all our Malayali brothers and sisters across the globe. May this auspicious festival of harmony and cultural heritage usher in boundless joy, prosperity, good health, and peace into our homes. Onam Ashamsakal," Annamalai said.

Furthermore, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also highlighted equality in his Onam message, saying that the festival revives the memory of an era when "land and people lived as one". "Reviving the memory of an era when soil and humans lived as one is #Onam. No one is born high or low. Let equality for all be our goal. We can celebrate Mahabali not as the defeated, but as the king enshrined in the hearts of the people, embodying prosperity and joy. May equality bloom in the land of Mahabali," he wrote on X. "Heartfelt #Onam wishes to everyone! #Onam #HappyOnam #OnamWishes Reviving the memory of an era when land and people lived as one is Onam. By birth, no one is high or low. Let "all for everyone" be our goal. Let us celebrate Mahabali not as the vanquished, but as the king who lives in the hearts of the people, full of abundance and happiness. May equality blossom in the land of Mahabali. Heartfelt Onam greetings to all!" Stalin added.

President and Prime Minister's Wishes

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her warm greetings and best wishes to citizens, particularly Malayalis living in India and abroad, on the occasion of Onam. In her message, the President said the festival was an occasion to express gratitude to nature on the arrival of the new harvest and noted that Onam celebrates Keralam's rich culture and spirit of brotherhood. "On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Keralam living in India and abroad. This festival is an occasion to express gratitude to nature on arrival of the new harvest. Onam celebrates our rich culture and spirit of brotherhood," she said.

President Murmu also highlighted boat races, folk dances, music and sports as important traditions associated with the festival and prayed that Onam brings happiness, peace, good health and prosperity to all. "It promotes unity in diversity. Boat races, folk dances, music and sports are important traditions associated with this festival. They showcase the culture and values of Keralam. I pray that this auspicious festival brings happiness, peace, good health and prosperity to all, and inspire the citizens to contribute to the nation's progress," she added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also extended greetings on Onam, saying the vibrant festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world. "May this festival further empower the spirit of happiness, togetherness, and prosperity," Modi said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were among other leaders who extended greetings on the occasion.

About the Onam Festival

Onam is a ten-day harvest festival celebrated primarily in Keralam and marks the annual homecoming of legendary King Mahabali. The festival culminates with Thiruvonam, the tenth and most auspicious day, which is being observed on Wednesday.

People celebrate Onam by wearing new clothes, creating floral decorations known as Pookkalam and preparing the traditional vegetarian feast, Onasadya, served on a banana leaf. (ANI)