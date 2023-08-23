Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2023: 6 types of Kerala puttu that you MUST try

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    On this Onam, Kerala's iconic Puttu is something that deserves attention. Explore six unique variations, from classic rice to nutrient-rich ragi and pineapple-infused delights. Know how is Puttu an integral part of Kerala's rich food culture.  --by Leona Merlin Antony

    article_image1

    Image: Pexels

    Kerala, known for its vibrant culture and mouthwatering cuisine, boasts a culinary gem that holds a special place on every food lover's plate – Puttu. This traditional dish, made from steamed rice flour, comes in an array of delicious variations across the state. Let's take a journey through six distinct types of Puttu that showcase the diversity of Kerala's culinary heritage on this Onam season.

    article_image2

    Image: Pexels

    1. Classic Rice Puttu

    The quintessential Puttu is crafted from rice flour and grated coconut, layered in a cylindrical mould and steamed. Served with ripe bananas, chickpea curry, or fish, this version encapsulates the essence of Kerala cuisine.

    article_image3

    Image: YouTube

    2. Kerala Red Rice Puttu

    A healthier twist on the classic, red rice flour is used to create a Puttu that's not only rich in color but also packed with nutritional benefits. This variation complements a range of curries and stews.

    article_image4

    Image: YouTube

    3. Jackfruit Puttu

    Celebrating Kerala's love for jackfruit, this variation combines ripe jackfruit with rice flour and coconut to create a delectable sweet Puttu that's often enjoyed as a dessert.

    article_image5

    Image: YouTube

    4. Ragi Puttu

    Ragi (finger millet) Puttu is a nutritious delight that caters to health-conscious eaters. The earthy flavor of ragi pairs perfectly with coconut and can be enjoyed with various side dishes.

    article_image6

    Image: YouTube

    5. Pineapple Puttu

    Pineapple puttu is a delightful variation of the traditional Kerala dish that incorporates the tropical sweetness of pineapple. It's made by blending grated pineapple with steamed rice flour, resulting in a unique and flavorful combination. This fusion of fruity sweetness and the familiar texture of puttu creates a mouthwatering treat that's perfect for breakfast.

    article_image7

    Image: YouTube

    6. Wheat Puttu

    For those seeking an alternative to rice-based dishes, wheat Puttu is a scrumptious choice. Its slightly nutty taste complements both sweet and savoury accompaniments.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love Sushi? 7 factors that make Japanese food unique LMA

    Love Sushi? 7 factors that make Japanese food unique

    7 transformative habits which will help you to live minimally LMA

    7 transformative habits which will help you to live minimally

    Here are 6 genius strategies to help you wake up early morning consistently LMA EAI

    Here are 6 genius strategies to help you wake up early morning consistently

    Daily Horoscope for August 23 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 23, 2023: Difficult day for Pisces, good day for Capricorn & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 23 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here ADC

    Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here

    Chandrayaan 3 moon landing LIVE how many people watched ISRO historic lunar mission gcw

    Over 9.1 million people watched Chandrayaan-3's moon landing LIVE online; lauded historic moment

    ISRO History is made! Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon AJR

    BREAKING: History is made! Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

    Berries to Banana: 7 Fruits to prevent Hairfall MSW

    Berries to Banana: 7 Fruits to prevent Hairfall

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vows unity over water disputes; All-party delegation to approach PM Modi

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vows unity over water disputes; All-party delegation to approach PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon