Onam 2023: 6 types of Kerala puttu that you MUST try

On this Onam, Kerala's iconic Puttu is something that deserves attention. Explore six unique variations, from classic rice to nutrient-rich ragi and pineapple-infused delights. Know how is Puttu an integral part of Kerala's rich food culture. --by Leona Merlin Antony

Kerala, known for its vibrant culture and mouthwatering cuisine, boasts a culinary gem that holds a special place on every food lover's plate – Puttu. This traditional dish, made from steamed rice flour, comes in an array of delicious variations across the state. Let's take a journey through six distinct types of Puttu that showcase the diversity of Kerala's culinary heritage on this Onam season.

1. Classic Rice Puttu The quintessential Puttu is crafted from rice flour and grated coconut, layered in a cylindrical mould and steamed. Served with ripe bananas, chickpea curry, or fish, this version encapsulates the essence of Kerala cuisine.

2. Kerala Red Rice Puttu A healthier twist on the classic, red rice flour is used to create a Puttu that's not only rich in color but also packed with nutritional benefits. This variation complements a range of curries and stews.

3. Jackfruit Puttu Celebrating Kerala's love for jackfruit, this variation combines ripe jackfruit with rice flour and coconut to create a delectable sweet Puttu that's often enjoyed as a dessert.

4. Ragi Puttu Ragi (finger millet) Puttu is a nutritious delight that caters to health-conscious eaters. The earthy flavor of ragi pairs perfectly with coconut and can be enjoyed with various side dishes.

5. Pineapple Puttu Pineapple puttu is a delightful variation of the traditional Kerala dish that incorporates the tropical sweetness of pineapple. It's made by blending grated pineapple with steamed rice flour, resulting in a unique and flavorful combination. This fusion of fruity sweetness and the familiar texture of puttu creates a mouthwatering treat that's perfect for breakfast.

6. Wheat Puttu For those seeking an alternative to rice-based dishes, wheat Puttu is a scrumptious choice. Its slightly nutty taste complements both sweet and savoury accompaniments.