4 4 Image Credit : Getty

They make the right decisions

Women born on these dates are excellent decision-makers. They analyse situations well and don't get carried away by emotions. They are also great at maintaining relationships and will protect their loved ones for life. However, if someone tries to cheat them, they will never forgive them. These girls have a strong independent streak and want to live life on their own terms, often disliking old traditions. Their observation skills are also very sharp, which helps them succeed in many fields. But, they can be stubborn, which might sometimes cause problems for others.