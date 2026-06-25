Priyanka Chopra Inspired Bohemian Looks For Your Next Europe Vacation - PICS
Love Priyanka Chopra's easy-breezy bohemian take on fashion and luxury? Then take a page from her style book to look fresh as a daisy for your next European vacation. Scroll to check photos!
Of sun, sea and European breeze!
Are you already planning a vacation to dreamy European destinations for New Year's? Then we must bring you some stunning looks from Priyanka Chopra's style guide to look fresh, flawless, and fiery!
A little black dress is a must!
Not so bohemian, but Peecee's braid speaks for itself. A little black dress is mandatory for a European vacation. It is perfect for a cocktail night with just the right amount of glamour.
Funky swimsuit
We love the colour blocking and prints on Priyanka's swimsuit here - so bohemian and chic.
Say yes to floral prints!
A stunning floral printed dress is an absolute must-have if you are planning a luxurious vacation to Europe. A soft blow-dry look with bold lips to complete the fashionable moment.
Skirts are a must
You must add a pop of colour to your vacation wardrobe with cute purses, ruffled skirts, and printed mini skirts paired with stockings and boots.
All that glitters!
A multi-coloured shimmery bohemian dress with a thigh-high slit or even a saree? Yes, please, you need a piece like this in your wardrobe.
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