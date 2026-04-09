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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Numerology And Birth Chart Secrets Revealed
Everyone's calling him 'Baby Boss'! Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi is already the talk of the town for IPL 2026. People are comparing this young gun to cricket legends. But there's a secret to his stardom, and it's all in his birth date.
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Image Credit : Instagram@vaibhav_sooryavanshi09
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, famously known as 'Baby Boss'
Lots of players are being discussed for IPL 2026, but 'Baby Boss' Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading the pack. At just 15, this Rajasthan Royals player hit a six off a legend like Jasprit Bumrah, becoming a star overnight. Even Yuvraj Singh has called him a special talent. Turns out, his birth date has a big role to play in all this success.
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Image Credit : X/rajasthanroyals
Root Number 9
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born on March 27, 2011, in Tajpur, a town in Bihar's Samastipur district, which falls in the Mithila region. His birth date, 27, gives him the lucky number 9. This number represents the planet Mars. Numerology says Mars's influence is the reason for his early stardom. The planet is linked to energy, which explains Vaibhav's immense power at such a young age.
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Image Credit : X/rajasthanroyals
What is his nature like?
Astrology considers Mars the commander of the gods, a symbol of courage and bravery. People with the number 9 often have both these qualities. They are known to be very hardworking and stubborn, building their own identity from scratch. Once they set their mind on something, they just have to achieve it. We can see these traits in Vaibhav's personality too.
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Image Credit : ANI
What will happen next?
Numerology suggests that people influenced by Mars and the number 9 are full of self-confidence. They are outspoken, ambitious, and have the spirit of a fearless warrior. No matter which field they are in, they always leave a mark. They will face any challenge head-on, even if a great warrior stands before them.Disclaimer: This article's information is based on scriptures, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Readers should consider this information as a suggestion only.
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