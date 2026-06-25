5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

The best way to store bread

You can store bread in an airtight glass box. Another great trick is to put the bread in a plastic bag and pop it in the freezer. This method completely stops air and moisture from getting in. You can also wrap the bread tightly in plastic, cover it with aluminium foil, and then keep it in the fridge. This will keep your bread fresh for a long time, even up to a few months.