Bread Storage: Stop Making This Common Mistake, Here’s What You Should Do Instead!
We all store everything from vegetables to leftover dinner in the fridge. But what about bread? Is it okay to keep it in the fridge, and is it safe to eat later? Let's find out the real story.
A fridge in every home
How to store bread
In Western countries, people traditionally used a special bread box in the kitchen. But times have changed, and now most people prefer storing bread in the fridge to save counter space. This has raised a big question: is it healthy? The truth is, eating bread from the fridge won't harm your health. However, the cold temperature makes the starch in the bread recrystallize, which makes it go stale and lose its fresh taste.
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Where should you keep bread?
You can eat it from the fridge
Nowadays, commercially made bread comes with an expiry date, and you usually have to finish it within 5 to 7 days. But what if you want to make it last a bit longer? You can definitely store it in the fridge. This simple step helps keep the bread fresh for a longer period.
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The best way to store bread
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