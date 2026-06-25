Experts say that phone calls cause anxiety because we can't see the other person's expressions. This makes it tough to figure out what they're really thinking. Many young people fear they'll say the wrong thing or that the other person will misunderstand them. Unexpected calls also make people uneasy because they get no time to prepare. This is why many youngsters will cut the call and text first, asking 'What's up?'

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