Telephobia: Why Gen Z Freezes at the Sound of Phone Calls? Find Out Now!
Today's Gen Z would rather text you all day than make one phone call. Is this just a habit, or is it 'Telephobia'—a real fear of calls? Let's find out what's up, what causes it, and how to deal with it.
Is Telephobia on the rise among Gen-Z?
What is Telephobia?
Telephobia is basically the fear or anxiety you feel when you have to talk on the phone. Some people get scared talking to strangers. Others just worry nonstop about how the person on the other end will react. These individuals will almost always choose to send a text instead of dialling a number.
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Impact on mental health
Why does Gen-Z prefer to message?
Why do phone calls cause anxiety?
Experts say that phone calls cause anxiety because we can't see the other person's expressions. This makes it tough to figure out what they're really thinking. Many young people fear they'll say the wrong thing or that the other person will misunderstand them. Unexpected calls also make people uneasy because they get no time to prepare. This is why many youngsters will cut the call and text first, asking 'What's up?'
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Social media has changed this habit
How can this fear, i.e., Telephobia, be reduced?
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