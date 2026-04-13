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Rajasthan Royals Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Numerology: Secret, Timing Behind 'Baby Boss' Success Story
Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, famously known as 'Baby Boss', is grabbing all the headlines in IPL 2026. At such a young age, people are already comparing him to the biggest names in cricket.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's birth date is very special
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, known as 'Baby Boss', is the talk of IPL 2026. At just 15, he became an overnight sensation after hitting a six off a top bowler like Jasprit Bumrah while playing for Rajasthan Royals. Even cricket legend Yuvraj Singh has called him a special talent. Many say his birth date is the key to his success.
Number 9 is Vaibhav's lucky number
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was born on 27 March 2011, in Tajpur, Samastipur district, in the Mithila region of Bihar, India. His birth date, 27, gives him the lucky number (Moolank) 9, which represents the planet Mars. Numerology suggests that Mars is the reason for his massive stardom at such a young age. The planet is linked with energy, which explains why Vaibhav is so energetic.
Mars is also a symbol of courage and valor
According to astrology, Mars is the commander of the gods, which makes it a symbol of great courage and power. People influenced by the number 9 often share these qualities. They build their own identity and are known to be very hardworking and stubborn. Once they set their mind on something, they see it through. You can see these traits in Vaibhav's personality too.
Full of confidence
Numerology says that people with the number 9 are brimming with confidence. They are also very outspoken and ambitious. Their nature is like that of a fearless warrior. Whatever field they enter, they make their mark. They perform their tasks fearlessly, no matter how big the opponent.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium for bringing this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.
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