    Navratri 2023: Pandals to Dandiya nights, places to visit in Delhi this festive season

    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    Navratri celebrations are widely observed in many parts of India, and while you are struggling to find one, here are some of the prominent places in Delhi where Navratri celebrations are taking place. 

    article_image1

    Navratri is celebrated by Indian communities and diaspora around the world and while the country's capital is a hub of events, here are places that you can visit. 

    article_image2

    At Imagicaa Theme Park, revel in 9 days of Navratri festivities. Experience the essence of this
    vibrant Hindu celebration amid thrilling rides and entertainment. Enjoy lively garba dances,
    special cultural dance acts, Navratri special cuisine, and dazzling decor.

    article_image3

    EDM has curated a beautiful Garba & Dandiya dance workshop by professional dancers from Gujarat. Participants will also get a chance to perform our mega Garba Dance Dandiya Dhamaal

    article_image4

    At EMD, Garba & Dandiya Dhamaal – A musical & dandiya night to remember will take place on October 21, 2023. The mega event, with a celebrity DJ to play Garba and dandiya tunes. 

    article_image5

    Imperfecto is organizing a garba event on October 22, 2023, in sector 51, M2K Corporate Park. So put on your traditions and have a fun night. 

