Navaratri 2026 starts on October 11, giving Bengaluru families a chance to take a break from city life. The festival season is perfect for visiting heritage cities, coffee farms, hill stations, and scenic countryside. According to the Karnataka holiday calendar, Mahanavami/Ayudhapooja falls on October 20 and Vijayadasami on October 21.

If you’re thinking about a road trip from Bangalore, here are seven places that offer a mix of culture, nature, and relaxation.