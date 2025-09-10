Rashmika Mandanna’s Colorful Ethnic Fashion Guide for Navaratri 2025
Get inspired by Rashmika Mandanna’s colorful and elegant Navratri 2025 fashion. Her mix of classic embroidery and modern cuts offers the perfect ideas to elevate your festive wardrobe this year.
Rashmika Mandanna is one of pan-India’s biggest heroines, constantly making headlines - be it for her record-breaking box office success, her impeccable fashion choices, or her growing global presence. This Navratri, let’s take a look at nine of her most stunning festive looks.
Muted Grey Suit
She stuns in a muted grey-toned suit with intricate threadwork and sequins. The sheer full-sleeve blouse adds a regal charm, making this ensemble ideal for a more subtle Navratri celebration, where elegance speaks louder than sparkle.
Royal Purple Saree
Rashmika brings a glamorous edge with this jewel-toned purple saree. The shimmering sequined border and matching blouse make it a striking choice – perfect for high-energy Navratri nights filled with dance and celebration.
Peacock Green Saree
Rashmika looks divine in a deep emerald green sheer saree, beautifully embroidered with golden floral motifs. Paired with a matching blouse featuring delicate borders, this look is all about understated elegance – perfect for Navratri aartis and graceful evenings.
Regal Red Ensemble
The show-stopper: a deep red heavily embroidered ethnic set with golden zari work and a rich dupatta. Traditional yet powerful, this look radiates goddess-like energy – perfect for invoking Devi vibes during Navratri.
Light Green Anarkali
Elegant yet festive, this embroidered light green anarkali with full sleeves is both regal and contemporary. Flowing and comfortable, it’s the right pick for Navratri pujas or family get-togethers when you want to look stylish without compromising comfort.
Yellow & Ivory Lehenga
Vibrant and festive, this sunshine yellow lehenga paired with an ivory dupatta and heavy golden embroidery is a statement piece. Accessorized with bold jewelry, it’s the perfect outfit for Garba and dandiya nights when you want to stand out and sparkle.
Royal Blue Elegance
Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a royal blue embroidered lehenga set that redefines festive elegance.
Featuring intricate ivory threadwork and a plunging neckline blouse, the outfit blends traditional charm with modern grace. The sheer dupatta with detailed border embroidery adds a dreamy flair.
Ethereal Ivory Dream (White)
Nothing says divine like Rashmika in this ivory embellished lehenga!
With detailed mirror work and a sparkling blouse, this look is all about grandeur and glow. The sheer dupatta adds a celestial touch, making it a perfect ensemble for high-energy Navratri nights.
Orange Majesty
Dripping in regal vibes, Rashmika channels vintage royalty in this mustard-gold velvet ensemble.
With zari embroidery, heavy borders, and a rich texture, the outfit oozes traditional sophistication. The high-neck blouse and layered dupatta bring an old-world charm perfect for temple visits and pujas.