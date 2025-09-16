Navaratri 2025: Chant these mantras for Goddess Durga's guaranteed blessings
Navaratri: According to the scriptures, chanting the Beej mantras of the nine forms of Goddess Durga daily during the nine days of Navaratri brings her blessings. You'll receive unexpected financial and health benefits.
Navaratri 2025
Dasara Navaratri is almost here, starting September 22nd. Devotees worship Goddess Durga in her nine forms. Chanting specific mantras can bring her blessings and fulfill wishes.
Goddess Durga Mantras..
According to the scriptures, chanting the Beej mantras of the nine forms of Goddess Durga daily during Navaratri brings her blessings and unexpected financial and health benefits.
Mantras to be chanted daily during the nine days of Navaratri....
Beej Mantras for the nine forms of Durga: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.
Other mantras...
Other powerful chants include 'Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu' and 'Sarva Mangala Mangalye.' Regularly chanting these mantras will bring the blessings of Goddess Durga.
