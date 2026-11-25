Where you keep the batter also makes a difference. Choose a warm spot in your kitchen, away from cold drafts. You can place the covered vessel near a stove after cooking, provided the surface is only mildly warm and not hot. Another option is to use an oven that has been switched off after briefly warming it. Avoid overheating the oven or placing the batter near direct heat, as excessive temperatures can affect fermentation.

Bonus tip: If your batter still takes longer to rise, give it a little more time rather than adding excessive heat. A consistently warm environment is the key to naturally fermented, fluffy idlis and delicious dosas.