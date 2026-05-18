Heartburn Remedies: Feeling That Post-Meal Burn? These Kitchen Herbs Can Help
That burning feeling in your chest after a good meal is a common problem for many of us. It's usually because of our diet habits or just plain stress. But don't worry, the solution might be right in your kitchen.
Fennel seeds
Coriander Leaves
The image displays a bunch of fresh green coriander leaves. Eating foods with coriander, or dhaniya, is great for your digestion and gut health. It also helps keep that nasty heartburn away.
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Mint
A vibrant photo of fresh mint leaves. Having some pudina, or mint, is a great way to improve digestion and stop that bloated feeling. You should definitely add it to your diet.
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Cumin
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