Can Eating Tomatoes Daily Help Fight Fatty Liver? The Evidence Explained
Eating tomatoes regularly may offer benefits for liver health, with research exploring their potential role in reducing fat buildup. Here’s what the evidence says and how tomatoes fit into a balanced diet
A study suggests that eating tomatoes may help reduce fat buildup in the liver.
A new study found that eating tomatoes daily can help reduce fat in the liver. Researchers saw that people who ate raw tomatoes had a bigger drop in hepatic steatosis (liver fat buildup) compared to the control group.
Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Liver Disease is a condition where fat accumulates in the liver.
Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Liver Disease (MASLD) covers several liver problems. Its main feature is 'hepatic steatosis', which is just a fancy term for fat building up inside the liver. A study in the 'Nutrients' journal looked into whether eating tomatoes is good for people with MASLD.
The study included 79 adults diagnosed with MASLD.
Researchers studied how tomatoes, a key part of the Mediterranean diet, can reduce liver fat. They included 79 adults suffering from MASLD in this study.
The researchers divided the participants into two groups.
The researchers divided the participants into two groups. One group followed a special diet without any tomatoes. The other group ate 200 grams of raw tomatoes and 50 grams of tomato sauce every day. The team then checked various health markers, including body fat, liver fat, liver stiffness, and cholesterol levels.
Researchers say eating tomatoes may help reduce liver-fat buildup.
The researchers say their findings show something interesting. Eating tomatoes helped lower the fat buildup in the liver, even without major changes in body weight, total body fat, or even belly fat.
Including tomatoes in your daily diet can reduce fat levels.
Recent clinical studies are clear on this. For people with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), adding tomatoes to their daily meals helps cut down fat buildup and also lowers liver-related fat markers.
Clinical research suggests that eating tomatoes can help reduce hepatic steatosis.
Tomatoes are packed with an antioxidant called lycopene. This helps reduce oxidative stress and swelling in liver tissues. Clinical research now suggests that eating tomatoes every day can help reduce hepatic steatosis, which is commonly known as fatty liver.
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