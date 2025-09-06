Image Credit : Freepik

A healthy gut underpins all the foundations of health: from digestion and immunity to even mood. While modern medicine has its solutions, nothing comes closer to having the historical backing that these natural herbs had in backing gut health. Packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, and digestive benefits, these have been proven to balance the gut microbiome and smoothen up the whole digestive system. Here are seven herbs that truly work wonders on your gut.