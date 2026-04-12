Herb Garden: Your Pudina and Dhania Will Grow Super Fast, Just Avoid These 4 Mistakes
We've all tried growing pudina and dhania at home, right? They sprout, but then just dry up without really growing. It's so frustrating! If you're trying to grow your own herbs, here are a few common mistakes you must avoid.
Herb Garden: Your Pudina and Dhania Will Grow Super Fast, Just Avoid These 4 Mistakes
Avoid overwatering
Prepare your soil properly
Keep the plants in a shady spot
After planting, you need to check how much sun your pudina and dhania are getting. Pudina needs less sunlight, but dhania can handle 3-5 hours of sun. During peak summer, move these plants to a shady spot in the afternoon. Too much direct sun can burn the leaves, while keeping them in full shade will stop their growth.
READ MORE: Pudina Care: Want your pudina to grow lush in this heat? This veggie peel is the secret!
Trim the plants
Pruning, or cutting, encourages new branches and makes the plant grow faster. But we often don't cut them the right way, which stops growth. You should snip the leaves from the top and avoid touching the roots. Do a light trim every 10-12 days. Also, feed the plant with an organic fertilizer once a week.
Read more: Zero-Cost Gardening: Turn Your Balcony Green Without Spending a Single Rupee!
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