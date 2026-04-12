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Herb Garden: Your Pudina and Dhania Will Grow Super Fast, Just Avoid These 4 Mistakes

Pudina (mint) and dhania (coriander) are a big deal in Indian kitchens. A dish feels incomplete without their aroma. Both get expensive in the summer, so many of us try growing them at home. But often, the plants dry up too fast or their growth just stops. This usually happens because of some common mistakes. If you use the right methods, their growth can speed up by 2-3 times.